Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,046 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,643,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,657 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $205.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,554.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

