Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,701 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.5% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $648,305,000 after buying an additional 96,361 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.9% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 79.1% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,768 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $205.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,554.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.18 and its 200 day moving average is $178.77. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.