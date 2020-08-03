Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 34,359 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,475 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 400,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 112,542 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEC opened at $24.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

XEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.04.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

