New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $104,000 in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 69.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $33,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,181 shares of company stock worth $9,230,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

FNF stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

