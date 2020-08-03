Creative Planning Raises Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 158,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 78.1% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

COKE opened at $229.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 52-week low of $188.08 and a 52-week high of $382.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.57. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.33. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

