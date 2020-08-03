Strs Ohio Invests $1.07 Million in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 32.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 25,495 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $442,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,680.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $332,094,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock valued at $552,420,898. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. Avantor Inc has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

