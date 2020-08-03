Creative Planning Acquires 5,082 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,947 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Apache were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,618,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apache by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,392 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,656,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA opened at $15.35 on Monday. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.51 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

