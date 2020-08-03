Strs Ohio Acquires 1,552 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,747 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,999,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after purchasing an additional 427,411 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $24,503,000. Finally, Oakview Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $13,854,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 40,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 2,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,457 shares of company stock valued at $12,407,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.84.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $129.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.73. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $138.76.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

