Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 172 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,478,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $120.36 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.27 and a 200-day moving average of $107.84.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $7,075,131.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,129,141.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $915,430.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,043,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,894 shares of company stock valued at $11,119,097. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

