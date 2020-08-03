First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 75,512 Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,512 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Avantor worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 20.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,050,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,772 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Avantor by 538.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,915,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,199 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Avantor by 54.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,625,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,866,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,272,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $22.08 on Monday. Avantor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.01.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 25,495 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $442,593.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,680.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $332,094,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock worth $552,420,898. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

