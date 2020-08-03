Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2020

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chemed were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 12.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 189,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $80,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.53, for a total value of $142,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,212,353. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed stock opened at $492.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.92. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $330.01 and a 12-month high of $513.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

