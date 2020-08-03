First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 861,008 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,252,000 after purchasing an additional 56,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,096,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,909,000 after purchasing an additional 246,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

ETN stock opened at $93.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.38. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,351.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

