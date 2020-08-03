Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $22.08 on Monday. Avantor Inc has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.01.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avantor Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB reduced their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.65.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $332,094,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 22,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $409,628.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,830.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock valued at $552,420,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

