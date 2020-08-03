New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $112,000 Stock Position in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Conn’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 403,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Conn’s by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 441,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 39.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 174,123 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 449.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 370,813 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 21.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 68,399 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Conn’s Inc has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $27.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.57). Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conn’s Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

