Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.58% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 554.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $43.90 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92.

