Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,436 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Federated Investors worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FII. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Federated Investors by 40.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 3.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FII opened at $26.36 on Monday. Federated Investors Inc has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

