Morgan Stanley Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $121.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $105.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average is $82.54. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $107.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,740 shares of company stock worth $22,024,427. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 637,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 132,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

