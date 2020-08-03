Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SWX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.83.

SWX stock opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.94. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $30,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,964 shares in the company, valued at $973,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Southwest Gas by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 39,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

