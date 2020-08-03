Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax (NYSE:SYX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Systemax Inc. is a direct marketer of brand name and private label products, including personal desktop computers, notebook computers, computer related products, and industrial products, in North America and Europe. The Company assembles its own PCs and sell them under the trademarks Systemax, Tiger and Ultra. In addition, they market and sell computers manufactured by other leading companies. The Company’s multi-faceted marketing plan features Internet, relationship marketing, and inbound catalog sales. “

Systemax stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Systemax has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $839.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.05 million. Systemax had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Systemax will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Systemax’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

In other news, insider Donna Fielding sold 1,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $40,134.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Systemax in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Systemax by 1,723.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 129,984 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Systemax by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 841,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 54,281 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Systemax by 22.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 287,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Systemax by 99.8% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

