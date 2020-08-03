Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE:SNN opened at $39.81 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,585,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,389,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 18,404.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 22.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,075,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,204,000 after purchasing an additional 757,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 101.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,841,000 after purchasing an additional 363,007 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

