Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of CubeSmart worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 357.3% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,797,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 579.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,357,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,243,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,626,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 74.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,329,000 after buying an additional 1,054,599 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $29.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.30. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.56 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

