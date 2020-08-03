Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 283,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Healthequity were worth $16,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Healthequity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Healthequity by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Healthequity by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $51.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89. Healthequity Inc has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.32 million. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Healthequity in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Healthequity in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $6,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,701.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

