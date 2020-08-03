Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,624 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $16,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 15.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 157,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $290.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $290.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 501 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.69, for a total value of $109,563.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $4,071,508.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,471.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,743. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.77.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

