Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.71% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 718.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $119,000.

NYSEARCA JKG opened at $196.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.96. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $126.19 and a twelve month high of $217.65.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

