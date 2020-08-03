Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Position Lessened by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Hub Group worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Hub Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group stock opened at $52.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.12. Hub Group Inc has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $779.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hub Group Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hub Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.43.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

