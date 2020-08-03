Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

WES opened at $9.00 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 3.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.08). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

