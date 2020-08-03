Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $8,090,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter.

XSMO opened at $39.47 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17.

