ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $515.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $465.00 to $515.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of ServiceNow from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $433.85.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW opened at $439.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.35, a PEG ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $454.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $413.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.13, for a total transaction of $600,011.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,805 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,214.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.85, for a total transaction of $11,893,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,254.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,947 shares of company stock valued at $46,715,024. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 62.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 69.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,982.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 131,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,407,000 after purchasing an additional 125,519 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.