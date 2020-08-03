Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,635,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 145.8% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $315.05 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $183.44 and a 1-year high of $316.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.97.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

