Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 655.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $28.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

