Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1,040.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $50.43 on Monday. Safehold Inc has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43 and a beta of -0.40.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

SAFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

