Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18.0% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 53,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $4,491,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.6% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 197,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

