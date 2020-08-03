Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 38,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 179,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,149,000 after buying an additional 263,729 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,219,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $107.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

