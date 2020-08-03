Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,886 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 108,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 663,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 55,334 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 220.9% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 953,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 656,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

Shares of BRX opened at $11.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

