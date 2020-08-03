Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $84.02 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

