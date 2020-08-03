Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,140 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,585,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,580,000 after purchasing an additional 920,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,688,000 after purchasing an additional 137,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $74,506,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,279,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,554,000 after purchasing an additional 206,643 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, Director David M. Sparby purchased 4,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,268.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Goodin purchased 5,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $96,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 271,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $332,985. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mdu Resources Group stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Mdu Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

