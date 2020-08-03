Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 1,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 552.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Bank of America raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $55.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

