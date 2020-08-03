Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $71.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $72.11.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. QTS Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,890.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,225 shares of company stock valued at $18,147,836. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

