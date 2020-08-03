Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,183,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBH stock opened at $37.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $251.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

