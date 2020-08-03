Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in MGE Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MGE Energy by 4,958.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,287,000 after acquiring an additional 733,714 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in MGE Energy by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGEE stock opened at $66.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average is $69.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.44. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $83.26.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.87 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.13%. Research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGEE shares. BidaskClub upgraded MGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.