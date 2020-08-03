Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caci International were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caci International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caci International by 5,693.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 110,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,402,000 after acquiring an additional 108,917 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Caci International by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Caci International in the 1st quarter valued at $8,989,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caci International in the 1st quarter valued at $8,310,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 5,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,397,437.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,769 shares in the company, valued at $13,365,954.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.94, for a total value of $128,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,188.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,932 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Caci International from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caci International from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded Caci International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Caci International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Caci International stock opened at $207.82 on Monday. Caci International Inc has a 52 week low of $156.15 and a 52 week high of $288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.73.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

