Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sealed Air by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,183,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 797,605 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,701,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,319,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after buying an additional 517,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,862,000 after buying an additional 191,267 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $45.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.