Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,992 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,450,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after acquiring an additional 856,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $32.60 on Monday. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAG. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

