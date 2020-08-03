Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Agree Realty by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Agree Realty by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $66.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

ADC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

In related news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $134,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.