First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First American Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,146,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,424,000 after buying an additional 24,317 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,935,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,073,000 after purchasing an additional 356,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 36,768 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,699,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 67,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,681,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,764,000 after purchasing an additional 432,596 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.06.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

FAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens lowered First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

