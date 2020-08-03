OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 71.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.83. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

