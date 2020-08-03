Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,885,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.17.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $108.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.54. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

