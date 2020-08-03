Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,364 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EV. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,015,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,185,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 16.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 36,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 415.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

NYSE:EV opened at $36.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.55 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America raised Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.