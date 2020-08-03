Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,901 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,716,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,175,000 after buying an additional 27,959 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $416,119,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $249,177,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,843,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,170,000 after purchasing an additional 754,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,060,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,575,000 after purchasing an additional 268,203 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

NYSE LYV opened at $46.81 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.