Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 449,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 67,162 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 324,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 121,663 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 196,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,841,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 116,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

NYSE:IPG opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPG. Citigroup cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.